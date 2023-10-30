34 mins ago - Real Estate
House Hunting: Brick ranch near 8 Mile
This brick ranch near 8 Mile and the Lodge Freeway is an intriguing option for buyers with a budget over $200K.
Driving the news: The house was just listed Friday for $225,000 — higher than other starter homes normally featured in our recurring real estate spotlight.
20134 Lauder St.
State of play: The house has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a decent-sized yard.
- The interior appears well-maintained with touches of modernity. Big windows in the front and rear could bring in lots of natural light.
What's next: We'll report back with the closing price when, and if, the house sells.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The price seems a little high, but it made more sense once I stopped by to check it out myself. Comstock Park — much of which is a giant field — is right up the street.
- A neighbor told me that mostly longtime homeowners live nearby. She was pleasantly surprised when I told her the listing price.
