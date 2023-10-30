20134 Lauder St. just went up for sale. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

This brick ranch near 8 Mile and the Lodge Freeway is an intriguing option for buyers with a budget over $200K.

Driving the news: The house was just listed Friday for $225,000 — higher than other starter homes normally featured in our recurring real estate spotlight.

State of play: The house has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a decent-sized yard.

The interior appears well-maintained with touches of modernity. Big windows in the front and rear could bring in lots of natural light.

What's next: We'll report back with the closing price when, and if, the house sells.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The price seems a little high, but it made more sense once I stopped by to check it out myself. Comstock Park — much of which is a giant field — is right up the street.