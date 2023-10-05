Detroit House Hunting: Flipped home sells above asking

For our weekly real estate feature, we're checking in again on a house we've showcased that's since been sold.

Why it matters: Charles Ramey — who buys, remodels and sells Metro Detroit starter houses with his wife, Gina — tells Axios that though profit margins are a bit low right now, their homes are still selling quickly.

What happened: The Rameys' 14175 Mansfield St. house a couple blocks east of Grandmont was listed for $169,900 when we featured it Aug. 10. The sale closed last week for $175,000, per Charles — a 3% increase.

Details: When the Rameys choose a property, they look first at how they can open up the floor plan and then at how to make it more functional for the family they imagine buying it, Charles says.