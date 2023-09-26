Detroit House Hunting: Bagley is hot

Instead of zooming in on a home on the market for our weekly real estate feature, we're instead checking back in on a house we showcased that's since sold.

Why it matters: This three-bedroom colonial in Bagley is a prime example of the northwest neighborhood's climbing sales and interest.

Justin Cain, the Loft Warehouse's vice president of residential sales, tells Axios the house got the highest price he's ever seen of any 1,300-square-foot home in Bagley.

"Bagley is one of those areas that's really affordable for first-time home buyers" seeking fully renovated homes, says Cain, the house's listing agent.

There's been an uptick in prices and popularity, which "long-term shows it's a good investment."

By the numbers: The home at 18660 Indiana St. was listed for $219,999 Aug. 1, per Zillow.

It sold for 6.8% more than that — $235,000 — on Aug. 29.

Cain says he got multiple offers within two days of listing.

The big picture: With low inventory and rising interest rates, Metro Detroit home sales were down 16.6% in August compared with last year, per RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan. Yet, the average price is still up 2.9% from a year ago.