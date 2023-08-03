59 mins ago - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: Fetching Bagley colonial

Joe Guillen
A view of 18660 Indiana St. from the outside.

The new porch at 18660 Indiana St. is eye-catching. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

The "golden handcuffs" phenomenon is still clogging segments of the housing market, but intriguing new listings keep popping up in Detroit.

Driving the news: This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us to the Bagley neighborhood near the Avenue of Fashion business district on Livernois.

18660 Indiana St., $219,999

💭 Joe's thought bubble: This three-bedroom colonial makes a strong first impression — the new porch and outdoor upgrades stood out immediately when I pulled up to the curb.

  • The hardwood floors, fireplace and new backyard patio make the house a must-see if it's within your budget.
  • For comparison, this two-bedroom in Ferndale — about 3 miles away — is asking $10,000 more for half the square footage.

Of note: An open house is scheduled for Saturday from noon-2:30pm.

