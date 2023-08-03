59 mins ago - Real Estate
Detroit House Hunting: Fetching Bagley colonial
The "golden handcuffs" phenomenon is still clogging segments of the housing market, but intriguing new listings keep popping up in Detroit.
Driving the news: This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us to the Bagley neighborhood near the Avenue of Fashion business district on Livernois.
18660 Indiana St., $219,999
💭 Joe's thought bubble: This three-bedroom colonial makes a strong first impression — the new porch and outdoor upgrades stood out immediately when I pulled up to the curb.
- The hardwood floors, fireplace and new backyard patio make the house a must-see if it's within your budget.
- For comparison, this two-bedroom in Ferndale — about 3 miles away — is asking $10,000 more for half the square footage.
Of note: An open house is scheduled for Saturday from noon-2:30pm.
