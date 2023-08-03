Detroit House Hunting: Fetching Bagley colonial

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The new porch at 18660 Indiana St. is eye-catching. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

The "golden handcuffs" phenomenon is still clogging segments of the housing market, but intriguing new listings keep popping up in Detroit.

Driving the news: This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us to the Bagley neighborhood near the Avenue of Fashion business district on Livernois.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: This three-bedroom colonial makes a strong first impression — the new porch and outdoor upgrades stood out immediately when I pulled up to the curb.

The hardwood floors, fireplace and new backyard patio make the house a must-see if it's within your budget.

For comparison, this two-bedroom in Ferndale — about 3 miles away — is asking $10,000 more for half the square footage.

Of note: An open house is scheduled for Saturday from noon-2:30pm.