Detroit House Hunting: West side starter home
This 80-year-old bungalow offers an intriguing opportunity for a first-time buyer with some home-repair skills.
The big picture: Many of the homes highlighted in our recurring real estate feature so far are fully renovated inside.
- The updates make it easier to move in, but those repair costs are passed on to buyers.
- Homes like this bungalow sacrifice some modernity for value and DIY opportunities.
18292 Birwood St., $129,000
State of play: The two-story house — between the Bagley neighborhood and the Lodge freeway — is 845 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.
- Amenities include hardwood floors and a living room fireplace.
What they're saying: Listing agent Benjamin Ness tells Axios the seller is a "portfolio property holder" who decided to sell the house instead of renting it again.
- "Detroit has an abundance of these little bungalows that are perfect for first-time homebuyers," Ness says. "There's not much to them and they're built to last."
💭 Joe's thought bubble: My first house came with lots of kitchen and bathroom updates that made moving in a breeze. But I still wonder if I should've considered homes that needed just a little work and saved some money.
