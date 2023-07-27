Detroit House Hunting: West side starter home

49 mins ago - Real Estate

Exterior view of 18292 Birwood St. on Detroit's west side.

View from outside of 18292 Birwood St. Photos: Courtesy of Benjamin Ness

This 80-year-old bungalow offers an intriguing opportunity for a first-time buyer with some home-repair skills.

The big picture: Many of the homes highlighted in our recurring real estate feature so far are fully renovated inside.

  • The updates make it easier to move in, but those repair costs are passed on to buyers.
  • Homes like this bungalow sacrifice some modernity for value and DIY opportunities.

18292 Birwood St., $129,000

State of play: The two-story house — between the Bagley neighborhood and the Lodge freeway — is 845 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

  • Amenities include hardwood floors and a living room fireplace.
The bathroom at 18292 Birwood St.
The bathroom at 18292 Birwood St.

What they're saying: Listing agent Benjamin Ness tells Axios the seller is a "portfolio property holder" who decided to sell the house instead of renting it again.

  • "Detroit has an abundance of these little bungalows that are perfect for first-time homebuyers," Ness says. "There's not much to them and they're built to last."

💭 Joe's thought bubble: My first house came with lots of kitchen and bathroom updates that made moving in a breeze. But I still wonder if I should've considered homes that needed just a little work and saved some money.

