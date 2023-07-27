Detroit House Hunting: West side starter home

View from outside of 18292 Birwood St. Photos: Courtesy of Benjamin Ness

This 80-year-old bungalow offers an intriguing opportunity for a first-time buyer with some home-repair skills.

The big picture: Many of the homes highlighted in our recurring real estate feature so far are fully renovated inside.

The updates make it easier to move in, but those repair costs are passed on to buyers.

Homes like this bungalow sacrifice some modernity for value and DIY opportunities.

State of play: The two-story house — between the Bagley neighborhood and the Lodge freeway — is 845 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Amenities include hardwood floors and a living room fireplace.

The bathroom at 18292 Birwood St.

What they're saying: Listing agent Benjamin Ness tells Axios the seller is a "portfolio property holder" who decided to sell the house instead of renting it again.

"Detroit has an abundance of these little bungalows that are perfect for first-time homebuyers," Ness says. "There's not much to them and they're built to last."

💭 Joe's thought bubble: My first house came with lots of kitchen and bathroom updates that made moving in a breeze. But I still wonder if I should've considered homes that needed just a little work and saved some money.