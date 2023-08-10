7 mins ago - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: Hardwood and ceramic tile, oh my!

Annalise Frank
A renovated home on Mansfield Street. Photos: Courtesy of Charles Ramey

This remodeled three-bedroom house has desirable features on a cute street — and a relatively reasonable cost.

The big picture: It can be hard finding what you want, as low local inventory levels are expected to continue through the latter half of the year and bidding remains competitive with lots of active buyers, per RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan.

Driving the news: This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us northwest, to a couple blocks east of the Grandmont neighborhood.

14175 Mansfield St., $169,900

Details: Husband-and-wife team Charles and Gina Ramey remodeled this 1,291-square-foot home over three months this year, Charles tells Axios. They renovated 15 homes last year and plan to do 30 this year while putting "good care into our homes," he says.

  • He highlights the granite countertops, plus the bathroom's ceramic tile. The original hardwood floors were also refinished and restained, per the Zillow listing.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: As a dog owner who currently rents, I'm always scrolling right to the photos of the backyard. This one's fully fenced, with a substantial amount of green space for activities, and has a new-looking concrete pad.

A picture of a backyard with a fence and garage in Detroit
The backyard, fully fenced.
A first-floor nook in a remodeled first floor in Detroit
A first-floor nook.
