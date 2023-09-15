Detroit House Hunting: Affordable brick bungalow
This renovated eastside starter home deserves a look from house hunters with a budget of less than $150,000.
Why it matters: Brick bungalows like this aren't too hard to find — we've spotlighted others in our recurring real estate feature — but the renovations and low price here are intriguing.
- Showings start Friday.
6183 Lodewyck St., $135,000
State of play: The 1,084-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
- Renovations include new kitchen amenities, redone electrical and plumbing systems and a new roof.
- It's near East English Village, Mack Avenue's shopping and restaurants and the wonderful Balduck Park.
Between the lines: A brand-new furnace, water heater and central air are part of the listing price and will be installed prior to closing.
- But they haven't been put in yet to prevent theft before the home is occupied, realtor Jerome Huez tells Axios.
The bottom line: Renovated homes that are this affordable come with trade-offs.
- Every potential buyer should decide what shortcomings they are willing to accept — and what are deal breakers.
Worthy of your time: If you're looking for home-buying help, check out Outlier's recent spotlight on the city's Downpayment Assistance Program.
- "It is the most flexible funding stream to buy a house that I've ever seen," real estate agent David Palmer told Outlier.
