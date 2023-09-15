Detroit House Hunting: Affordable brick bungalow

Share on email (opens in new window)

This home on Lodewyck is near I-94 and Harper Avenue. Photos: Courtesy of Heather Leigh Photography

This renovated eastside starter home deserves a look from house hunters with a budget of less than $150,000.

Why it matters: Brick bungalows like this aren't too hard to find — we've spotlighted others in our recurring real estate feature — but the renovations and low price here are intriguing.

Showings start Friday.

State of play: The 1,084-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Renovations include new kitchen amenities, redone electrical and plumbing systems and a new roof.

It's near East English Village, Mack Avenue's shopping and restaurants and the wonderful Balduck Park.

The interior renovations create a bright living space throughout.

Between the lines: A brand-new furnace, water heater and central air are part of the listing price and will be installed prior to closing.

But they haven't been put in yet to prevent theft before the home is occupied, realtor Jerome Huez tells Axios.

The bottom line: Renovated homes that are this affordable come with trade-offs.

Every potential buyer should decide what shortcomings they are willing to accept — and what are deal breakers.

Worthy of your time: If you're looking for home-buying help, check out Outlier's recent spotlight on the city's Downpayment Assistance Program.