Detroit House Hunting: Affordable brick bungalow

Joe Guillen

This home on Lodewyck is near I-94 and Harper Avenue. Photos: Courtesy of Heather Leigh Photography

This renovated eastside starter home deserves a look from house hunters with a budget of less than $150,000.

Why it matters: Brick bungalows like this aren't too hard to find — we've spotlighted others in our recurring real estate feature — but the renovations and low price here are intriguing.

  • Showings start Friday.

6183 Lodewyck St., $135,000

State of play: The 1,084-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

  • Renovations include new kitchen amenities, redone electrical and plumbing systems and a new roof.
  • It's near East English Village, Mack Avenue's shopping and restaurants and the wonderful Balduck Park.
The interior renovations create a bright living space throughout.

Between the lines: A brand-new furnace, water heater and central air are part of the listing price and will be installed prior to closing.

  • But they haven't been put in yet to prevent theft before the home is occupied, realtor Jerome Huez tells Axios.

The bottom line: Renovated homes that are this affordable come with trade-offs.

  • Every potential buyer should decide what shortcomings they are willing to accept — and what are deal breakers.

Worthy of your time: If you're looking for home-buying help, check out Outlier's recent spotlight on the city's Downpayment Assistance Program.

  • "It is the most flexible funding stream to buy a house that I've ever seen," real estate agent David Palmer told Outlier.
