Black-owned grocer brings fresh produce to east side food desert

Samuel Robinson
Raphael Wright stands in front of the store. It's in a white, older building with a red sign on top that says "Neighborhood Grocery."

Raphael Wright in front of Neighborhood Grocery. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Food desert? More like a food swamp, east side native Raphael Wright tells Axios from inside his Neighborhood Grocery in Jefferson Chalmers.

What's happening: Wright celebrated his store's soft opening last Sunday and is aiming for a Nov. 18 grand opening.

Why it matters: There are not many Black-owned grocery stores in a city that's 80% Black.

  • Detroit's People's Co-Op will join Wright's store as one of the few Black-owned grocers after its scheduled opening next year.
  • It took about six years to turn his idea of a local grocery store into reality. With the community's help, he's hoping to improve the area's access to healthy foods.

What they're saying: "This is a hard startup, a hard business to run," Wright says. "I had to learn to fall in love with it, fall in love with food because this is expensive — but it's an anchor."

  • "People are saying we need grocery stores, so why is it such a problem for people like me who are trying to do it to see those resources? The money is out there."

Catch up quick: The M.L. King alumnus purchased the first floor of the building 500 Manistique in 2020 before raising more than $170,000 on GoFundMe.

Zoom out: It'll service Jefferson Chalmers customers who haven't had a grocery store as a neighbor in decades.

  • There's a market on Mack, and an Aldi about 2 miles away, but traveling back and forth is a burden for the many residents without cars, Wright says.
  • "It's a very unique spot, not just in color, but there are rich people right next to folks who are struggling to keep their lights on."

If you go: Neighborhood Grocery is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9am-9pm.

