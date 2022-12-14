Bid for grocery store in Jefferson Chalmers on hold

A conceptual rendering from 2019 of a grocery store concept along Jefferson Avenue. Screenshot courtesy of City of Detroit report

The plan for a new grocery store in Jefferson Chalmers is on hold while the city navigates the impacts of flooding.

Why it matters: Despite new investment and development in Detroit, access to fresh food remains a challenge.

Leaders say Jefferson Chalmers could support a big-box grocer, especially after Parkway Foods moved about a mile west eight years ago.

Flashback: A 2019 vision for the east-side neighborhood included a full-service grocery store tenant anchoring a larger development along Jefferson Avenue at Piper Boulevard.

The city planned to issue a request for developer proposals for the project, but hasn't done so.

Context: FEMA decided last year to designate more of the neighborhood, hit hard by intense flooding, as a floodplain area.

It's expensive to own property in a floodplain, as flood insurance is required for residential and commercial building owners. Plus, it makes federal funding for development harder to access, according to city spokesperson Dan Austin.

What they're saying: The request for proposals is on hold "as we try to navigate the FEMA flood zone issues with the community," Austin says.

City officials floated a plan this fall to dam up the neighborhood's canals, but nixed it after residents spoke out, per Planet Detroit. They're now focusing on fixing up city-owned seawalls.

Between the lines: There's a "strong desire" for a grocer within walking distance for seniors and those without transportation in the neighborhood, Josh Elling, chief executive of the nonprofit Jefferson East Inc., tells Axios.

But even outside the floodplain issue and a general lack of citywide big-box grocers, Elling says they run into population size issues when national grocery chains do their expansion analysis.

To that end, a goal of Jefferson East's is to stabilize the population and build more housing.

Yes, but: Residents' food needs shifted with the pandemic, says entrepreneur Raphael Wright. He's working to open a smaller-scale store, Neighborhood Grocery, in Jefferson Chalmers.