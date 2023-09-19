"What makes [Kamper's] different is the amount of floral and greenery — it feels like you're in your own backyard," Scott Sadoff, operations director for Method Co. at Book Tower, tells Axios. Rendering courtesy of Method Co.

People are moving into Bedrock's luxury apartments and staying at the extended-stay hotel inside the Book Tower as construction continues on several areas of the building, part of its nearly $400 million renovation.

Driving the news: Kamper's is a rooftop bar and lounge that Book Tower officials say will have the best rooftop view in the city.

The venue has already hosted private events.

The public is able to access other parts of the historic building, including a historical gallery that documents the life of the Book Tower.

Zoom in: Living in one of the 230 apartment units or staying in the 117 extended-stay hotel rooms costs a pretty penny.

The 400-sq.-ft. hotel rooms start at $350/night and 449-sq.-ft. studio apartments start at $1,530.

State of play: The first restaurant to open is Le Suprême, a French brasserie, on the building's ground level. Bar Rotunda, a café and bar, also "soft" opened this month on weekdays from 7am-2pm.

We're still waiting for details on the opening of Sakazuki and Hiroki-San, izakaya- and omakase-style dining spots, set to open in November.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Method Co., the hospitality company Bedrock tapped to manage the restaurants inside the building and the extended-stay hotel, tells Axios the rooftop bar will open in early October.