Book Tower's new rooftop bar opening next month
People are moving into Bedrock's luxury apartments and staying at the extended-stay hotel inside the Book Tower as construction continues on several areas of the building, part of its nearly $400 million renovation.
Driving the news: Kamper's is a rooftop bar and lounge that Book Tower officials say will have the best rooftop view in the city.
- The venue has already hosted private events.
- The public is able to access other parts of the historic building, including a historical gallery that documents the life of the Book Tower.
Zoom in: Living in one of the 230 apartment units or staying in the 117 extended-stay hotel rooms costs a pretty penny.
- The 400-sq.-ft. hotel rooms start at $350/night and 449-sq.-ft. studio apartments start at $1,530.
State of play: The first restaurant to open is Le Suprême, a French brasserie, on the building's ground level. Bar Rotunda, a café and bar, also "soft" opened this month on weekdays from 7am-2pm.
- We're still waiting for details on the opening of Sakazuki and Hiroki-San, izakaya- and omakase-style dining spots, set to open in November.
What they're saying: A spokesperson for Method Co., the hospitality company Bedrock tapped to manage the restaurants inside the building and the extended-stay hotel, tells Axios the rooftop bar will open in early October.
- The 14th-floor bar pays homage to its namesake and the Book Tower's original architect, Louis Kamper.
