Our favorite Detroit rooftop bars with views and booze

Samuel Robinson
The view from the Monarch Club. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Enjoying a cold drink in the summer is a lot better with a good view.

The intrigue: Detroit has a number of rooftop bars and restaurants that offer a range of dining experiences, from casual to upscale.

  • Here are our favorites:
Collect beer bar's rooftop drinking area.
Collect's rooftop on Gratiot Avenue near Eastern Market. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

🍺 Collect: This beer bar's rooftop, 1454 Gratiot Ave., is ideal for a breezy refreshment break if you're strolling around Eastern Market or the Dequindre Cut. The rooftop seats about 50 and the bar has beer, wine, cider and a nice selection of bourbon.

  • A minor demerit for an obstructed view of the skyline.

🍸 Monarch Club: Come for the incredible downtown views, stay for the charcuterie board and signature cocktails.

  • Make a birthday or anniversary reservation at the fireplace for an upscale retreat.

🛸 UFO Factory: The Corktown bar that hosts local DJs on the weekends is proud of its Cloud Deck — an upstairs patio with seating and a view across Michigan Avenue of the Corner Ballpark.

A rooftop with chairs, a view of a commercial corridor and a skylight showing a disco ball below.
The rooftop of Apartment Disco on the edge of the Morningside neighborhood on Mack Avenue. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

🪩 Apartment Disco: Above the now-closed Lost River tiki bar in the east-side Morningside neighborhood is a disco bar with TVs as part of the decor and Italian Amaro liqueur.

  • Walk up a slightly rickety set of stairs to a third-floor rooftop where you can gaze across neighborhood lots or peer down through a skylight onto the shimmering dance floor illuminated by a disco ball.

🍜 Johnny Noodle King: The restaurant's roof hosts live music and events like whiskey and cigar night with a good view of the Ambassador Bridge.

  • Try a frozen sake to go with an order of bao buns at this Corktown gem.
Chairs are on a sunny patio overlooking a commercial corridor.
Good Times on the Ave's rooftop patio along Livernois Avenue. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

🚦 Good Times on the Ave: A second-floor rooftop patio offers a sweeping view along the Livernois Avenue of Fashion with drinks and a menu of seafood entrees, burgers and a range of appetizers.

  • There's patio furniture as well as some lounge couches in a covered area.

🌇 The Highlands: "What's the best view from any place in Detroit?" Possibly the steakhouse and cocktail bar on the 71st and 72nd floors of the Ren Cen.

  • It technically isn't a "rooftop" but offers unmatched 360-degree views of downtown and has a surprisingly open reservation schedule.

