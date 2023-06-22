Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The view from the Monarch Club. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Enjoying a cold drink in the summer is a lot better with a good view.

The intrigue: Detroit has a number of rooftop bars and restaurants that offer a range of dining experiences, from casual to upscale.

Here are our favorites:

Collect's rooftop on Gratiot Avenue near Eastern Market. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

🍺 Collect: This beer bar's rooftop, 1454 Gratiot Ave., is ideal for a breezy refreshment break if you're strolling around Eastern Market or the Dequindre Cut. The rooftop seats about 50 and the bar has beer, wine, cider and a nice selection of bourbon.

A minor demerit for an obstructed view of the skyline.

🍸 Monarch Club: Come for the incredible downtown views, stay for the charcuterie board and signature cocktails.

Make a birthday or anniversary reservation at the fireplace for an upscale retreat.

🛸 UFO Factory: The Corktown bar that hosts local DJs on the weekends is proud of its Cloud Deck — an upstairs patio with seating and a view across Michigan Avenue of the Corner Ballpark.

The rooftop of Apartment Disco on the edge of the Morningside neighborhood on Mack Avenue. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

🪩 Apartment Disco: Above the now-closed Lost River tiki bar in the east-side Morningside neighborhood is a disco bar with TVs as part of the decor and Italian Amaro liqueur.

Walk up a slightly rickety set of stairs to a third-floor rooftop where you can gaze across neighborhood lots or peer down through a skylight onto the shimmering dance floor illuminated by a disco ball.

🍜 Johnny Noodle King: The restaurant's roof hosts live music and events like whiskey and cigar night with a good view of the Ambassador Bridge.

Try a frozen sake to go with an order of bao buns at this Corktown gem.

Good Times on the Ave's rooftop patio along Livernois Avenue. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

🚦 Good Times on the Ave: A second-floor rooftop patio offers a sweeping view along the Livernois Avenue of Fashion with drinks and a menu of seafood entrees, burgers and a range of appetizers.

There's patio furniture as well as some lounge couches in a covered area.

🌇 The Highlands: "What's the best view from any place in Detroit?" Possibly the steakhouse and cocktail bar on the 71st and 72nd floors of the Ren Cen.

It technically isn't a "rooftop" but offers unmatched 360-degree views of downtown and has a surprisingly open reservation schedule.

📬 Any good spots we missed? Email us at [email protected] and let us know.