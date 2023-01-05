Corktown's best mackerel is at Johnny Noodle King

👋🏽 Howdy, folks. Sam here. I visited Johnny Noodle King for the first time recently and will be returning for its delicious torched mackerel.

The intrigue: The dish is prepared at the table by your server, who sears the fish with a blowtorch for about 30 seconds.

The salty fish and house-made wasabi sauce it's plated with just melted in my mouth.

Of note: I didn't get any of the restaurant's signature noodle bowls, but tried the bacon fried rice to go along with the mackerel. It was mostly pleasant, outside of the texture of the pork fu added on top of the rice.

I'd order it again, but next time without the fibrous garnish known as pork cotton candy.

If you go: 2601 W. Fort St.

Open Monday - Saturday from 11am-10pm and Sunday from 12pm-10pm.