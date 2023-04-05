Bedrock unveils $300M Book Tower renovation

When the first residents of the Book Tower move in later this spring, the historic building will be occupied for the first time since it was abandoned in 2009.

Driving the news: Bedrock officials unveiled the newly renovated building Tuesday — which still has some work left — to show off the once-blighted building's impressive new interior.

Catch up quick: Bedrock acquired the 97-year-old building in 2015 in a state of disrepair. The developers worked with ODA, a New York-based design firm, to reconstruct the balusters and skylight to put back what was historically in place.

They used old drawings and historical images to restore the original architecture and detail, says Jamie Witherspoon, VP of architecture and design at Bedrock.

Witherspoon took the media from the lobby to the 33rd floor of the building, which offers apartments with surreal views of downtown.

By the numbers: Studios start at about $1,500 a month, Jonathan Mueller, Bedrock's residential development director, tells Axios. Pre-leasing began on Monday.

Just eight of the 226 apartments are reserved as affordable units at 80% of the area's median income.

The building also has 117 extended-stay hotel rooms which start around $200 a night.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: While outlining the details of the extended-stay hotel, a Bedrock official mentioned that they have noticed a need for people moving to Detroit who have never been here before who need a temporary place to figure out the city.

It left me wondering: What about Detroit residents who need housing now?

Bedrock designer Jamie Witherspoon took the media through the building yesterday.