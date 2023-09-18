Two of the new e-bikes that MoGo will introduce to the public this week. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroit's public bike share, MoGo, is adding 26 new electric bikes to its fleet.

Why it matters: Interest in the popular pedal-assisted bicycles has grown steadily since MoGo launched its electric-boost bike in 2019.

The nonprofit says its boost bikes are ridden three times more than its standard bikes.

Between the lines: The new e-bikes, which top out at around 20 mph, are equipped with speedometers and gears to make it easier to control how you ride.

They're lighter than the e-bikes added in 2019 and have batteries that are easier to swap out, as opposed to needing to charge the entire bike.

That means MoGo staff can keep these bikes out in the field longer and increase their availability.

State of play: There also are three new solar-powered e-bike charging stations — two at Michigan Central and one in Milwaukee Junction.

MoGo plans to add two more solar-powered stations next year.

Zoom out: Other public bike-share programs like Citi Bike and Bird are converting their fleets to electric — and cities like Charlotte, North Carolina, have gone all-electric.

MoGo executive director Adriel Thornton tells Axios that unlike many other cities, Detroit's e-bikes are available to ride at the same price as standard bikes.

It's me, riding down John R Street at 26 kpm (17 mph) in this photo with the MoGo team ahead of me.

What they're saying: "We hear a lot of people say they can't find a boost bike at their closest station — we're adding 26 more to help that ratio, which currently is about 570 red standard bikes and 80 e-bikes," spokesperson Jeremy Rosenberg says.

"We want to make sure we're continuing building out our fleet so e-bikes are available to all riders all the time."

MoGo says it plans to invest only in e-bikes in the future because of its overwhelming number of standard bikes.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I hopped on one of the new e-bikes and traversed the North End with the MoGo team last week for a fun, smooth ride.