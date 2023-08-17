Final Four: Help decide Detroit's best rapper

Bracket: Axios Visuals

✌🏼 Sam here! We're one step closer to crowning the city's greatest rapper and have made it to the final four of our bracket.

Eminem, Big Sean, Boldy James and Danny Brown advanced.

The intrigue: Heavyweights of the last two decades square off this round. The two most commercially successful rappers in city history, Sean and Eminem, are facing off, while titans of the underground Boldy and Brown battle it out.

Tee Grizzley had a slim lead over Boldy until Danny Brown shared the poll on social media, which also ended any chance of a Bandgang Lonnie Bands upset.

Why it matters: This month marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music and we wanted to celebrate by sparking some friendly debate with this unscientific poll.

What's next: Voting for the final four is open until 4pm Thursday.