Vote for Detroit's best rapper of all time

Bracket: Axios Visuals

👋🏽 Sam here. I'll be your host this week for our NCAA-tournament style bracket to determine Detroit's best rapper of all time in celebration of my favorite genre's 50th anniversary.

The intrigue: We came up with a list of 16 rappers, past and present, who are all integral to the history of rap music in Detroit.

Round 1 launches Tuesday, with voting open until 4pm. Round 2 starts Wednesday.

Between the lines: I actually fought hard to keep Eminem off the bracket knowing his ridiculous fan base will likely roll through the other artists who have spent their careers pushing the city's sound and artistic landscape.

Let's face it: Marshall Mathers hasn't done that.

The bottom line: It'd be one thing if Michigan's all-time top-selling artist was retired, but Eminem has had over a decade to invest resources into, appear alongside or just say anything at all about the city's current scene.

Save for two forgettable cyphers, Slim Shady has been nowhere to be found.

The other side: Consider this my personal apology to Babyface Ray, Royce Da 5'9, Obie Trice, Proof and all the other rappers who met the criteria to be selected but didn't crack the top 16.

State of play: Anyone can vote in this bracket, but we hope Detroit rap fans use this as an opportunity to celebrate our city's vibrant scene and spark friendly debate.

However you want to interpret this bracket is subjective: Lyrics, influence and popularity are all fair game. What does being the best mean to you?

Of note: There are plenty of groups that could've made the list (Eastside Chedda Boyz, Team Eastside, Doughboyz Cashout), but only one had greater impact together than they did apart — Baatin, T3 and J Dilla as Slum Village.