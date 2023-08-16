28 mins ago - Culture
Round 2: Vote for your favorite Detroit rapper
👋🏽 It's Sam. We've made it to Round 2 of our Detroit rapper bracket, where you have the power to name the city's best emcee of all time.
The latest: Eminem (84%), 42 Dugg (63.7%), Slum Village (75.5%), Big Sean (82.7%), Sada Baby (56.2%), Boldy James (52.3%), Icewear Vezzo (54.7%) and Danny Brown (86.8%) all advanced to the second round.
What's next: Voting is now open until 4pm Wednesday, with the semifinals starting Thursday.
- Did your fave advance?
