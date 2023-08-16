Round 2: Vote for your favorite Detroit rapper

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

👋🏽 It's Sam. We've made it to Round 2 of our Detroit rapper bracket, where you have the power to name the city's best emcee of all time.

The latest: Eminem (84%), 42 Dugg (63.7%), Slum Village (75.5%), Big Sean (82.7%), Sada Baby (56.2%), Boldy James (52.3%), Icewear Vezzo (54.7%) and Danny Brown (86.8%) all advanced to the second round.

What's next: Voting is now open until 4pm Wednesday, with the semifinals starting Thursday.