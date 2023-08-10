UAW mulls target company in negotiations

The United Auto Workers union is approaching a crucial moment in its contentious contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers — deciding whether to zero in on one company and, if so, which one.

Why it matters: UAW negotiators are working with all three companies now. The union usually targets a single company around Labor Day to set the bar for possible deals with the other two. If a deal isn't reached, workers for the targeted company typically strike.

The 2019 strike against General Motors — the target in the last round of contract talks — cost the company $4 billion.

But all three automakers could face a strike if a target isn't selected when contracts expire Sept. 14. It's historically a rare move that is now a distinct possibility the UAW has contemplated.

Driving the news: UAW President Shawn Fain's literal trashing of Stellantis' latest proposal Tuesday raised speculation it could be the target company.

Fain singled out the Jeep maker as the most profitable of the three, which often drives the decision of which company to target.

"Stellantis' proposals are a slap in the face," said Fain, who then threw its proposal into an office trash bin.

What they're saying: "If you're really looking for clues about who [Fain's] likely to pick, you keep coming back to Stellantis," U of M business professor Erik Gordon tells Axios.

"He has poked a stick at Stellantis two times for every time he's poked a stick at GM or Ford."

Yes, but: The UAW is not conceding that it's leaning toward Stellantis. When contacted by Axios Wednesday, the union reiterated comments Fain made in July: "The Big Three is our strike target."

The big picture: Against the backdrop of a government-backed EV transition, the contract talks come amid surging corporate profits, plant closures and new UAW leadership that has pledged to repair the damage from a recent corruption scandal.

Workers are seeking more security through 40% raises.

But the Detroit Three want more financial flexibility in order to compete with Tesla, Toyota and other EV makers that don't pay union wages.

Fain's unorthodox and aggressive style this year has cranked up the tension.

The bottom line: The UAW's target is still moving but Stellantis appears to be the front-runner.