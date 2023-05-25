Potential for strike looms over upcoming UAW contract talks
With contentious contract negotiations fast approaching, the United Auto Workers are facing unprecedented change — both inside their union and on the factory floor.
Why it matters: Newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain — who has turned heads with his combative tone — hasn't ruled out a strike when contracts with the Big Three automakers expire Sept. 14.
- About a quarter of the union's 380,000 active members are in Metro Detroit.
- A strike would immediately hurt the local economy and could have long-term ramifications for a global auto industry transitioning to electric vehicles.
- Bargaining is expected to start in July.
Catch up fast: Fain was narrowly elected president in March — the first victory in decades for a UAW candidate outside the reigning administration caucus.
- He ran on a reform platform against corporate greed, promising to end the union's cozy relationship with manufacturers.
- "We're here to come together to ready ourselves for the war against our one and only true enemy: multibillion-dollar corporations and employers that refuse to give our members their fair share," Fain said in a speech to members after his election.
The big picture: Against the backdrop of the government-backed EV transition, the contract talks come amid surging corporate profits, plant closures and new UAW leadership that has pledged to repair the damage from a recent corruption scandal.
- The 2024 presidential election adds another dynamic. The union, which has traditionally backed Democrats, is withholding an endorsement of President Joe Biden's re-election while it gauges his administration's support for workers while incentivizing EVs.
What they're saying: "They're playing a high-stakes game of Russian roulette here," U of M business professor Erik Gordon tells Axios about the UAW. "They could beat a short-term victory out of the Big Three, but five or 10 years from now regret it."
- "There's a strong possibility of a strike and there's a possibility the strike could be a long one."
Between the lines: A production stop could throttle vehicle inventories, which have only recently begun to recover from supply chain breakdowns.
What we're watching: Fain's tough talk ratchets up the pressure to deliver higher wages to union members without imperiling their jobs in the long run.
