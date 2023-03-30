2 hours ago - News

UAW prepares for battle under new leadership

Joe Guillen
UAW President Shawn Fain addresses members at the UAW Special Bargaining Convention at Huntington Place.

UAW President Shawn Fain addresses members at the UAW Special Bargaining Convention at Huntington Place. Photo courtesy of UAW.

The United Auto Workers just elected new President Shawn Fain, a reform-minded candidate who is ready to fight.

Why it matters: Fain's election last weekend was a watershed moment for the 400,000-member union as it emerges from a corruption scandal and prepares for contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What they're saying: "We're here to come together to ready ourselves for the war against our one and only true enemy: multibillion-dollar corporations and employers that refuse to give our members their fair share," Fain said in a speech to members.

Driving the news: Fain beat incumbent President Ray Curry — the first victory in decades for a candidate outside the reigning administration caucus.

  • The UAW's three-day convention at Huntington Place to develop a collective bargaining strategy ended yesterday.

State of play: Fain is vowing to clean up the union and unite its members ahead of contentious labor talks.

  • A draft memo outlining his plans calls for a shake-up and refers to a potential strike, the Free Press reports.

The intrigue: "What he needs is a bitter strike to show supporters that he wasn't kidding and that he got workers more than they ever got from the old guard," U of M business professor Erik Gordon told the Free Press.

