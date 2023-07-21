The city's failure to hand over public records elicited sharp criticism — and even bewilderment — from a Wayne County judge last week.

Why it matters: The hearing was part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit we've been following closely to understand why Detroit takes so long to provide public records.

Driving the news: The city admitted in court that it did not search for emails required to be produced last month in accordance with a court order.

The case involves a moving company that wants information about traffic near Stellantis' east side Jeep plant.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Hegarty, somewhat begrudgingly, gave the city more time to gather the documents.

What they're saying: "I don't know how to more clearly express the thought that this is a court order, not a court suggestion," Hegarty said.

"These documents need to be produced and I can't understand what is going on."

Catch up fast: Grosse Pointe Moving & Storage — in business on Jefferson since 1985 — sued Detroit in March after saying its January FOIA request went unanswered.

The city ignored the lawsuit at first, but agreed to a court settlement for emails, contracts and other documents by June 15 in order to avoid a default judgment in the moving company's favor.

The city handed over 128 pages — but there were no emails.

The other side: Lawyers for the city offered various explanations, including:

The law department is overwhelmed with FOIA requests, approaching 10,000 annually.

The settlement called for more records than the company's initial request.

"There was a serious attempt post-litigation to try to comply, hence the 128 pages that were produced," Jason Harrison of the Detroit law department told the judge.

The intrigue: Another city lawyer previously working on the case, Danasia Neal, was just fired after the city discovered last week that she's facing felony drug and gun charges.

Neal was arrested in 2021 when a search of her vehicle turned up 352 grams of fentanyl, the Free Press reports.

The search was illegal and her case should be dismissed, Neal's lawyer told the Freep.

What's next: A new deadline, possibly in early August, is being set for the city to provide all the records to Grosse Pointe Moving & Storage.

The bottom line: "It's possible the city of Detroit needs to sit down, evaluate how it addresses FOIA matters and fix that process," Hegarty said.