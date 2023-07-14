FOIA Friday: City of Detroit beef has its day in court

The city is in court Friday over a public records dispute with a small business seeking information about truck traffic near Stellantis' new east side Jeep plant.

Why it matters: The hearing is expected to involve rare judicial scrutiny over the city's response — or lack thereof — to a public records request, this time from Grosse Pointe Moving & Storage.

Driving the news: The moving company wants to hold Detroit in contempt of court for breaking a recent court settlement outlining the production of public documents the company sought.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Charles Hegarty is scheduled to hear arguments at 11am.

The big picture: This case hits on overarching problems with Michigan's Freedom on Information Act (FOIA), which dictates how public documents must be provided upon request.

Citizens and journalists often face obstacles getting records promptly because Michigan's law offers vague timelines and weak penalties when cities don't follow the law.

Catch up fast: Grosse Pointe Moving & Storage — in business on Jefferson since 1985 — sued Detroit in March after saying its January FOIA request went unanswered.

The city agreed to the court settlement in May to produce the requested documents by June 15.

The big question: The company received documents last month but suspects the city is withholding records about an agreement between it and Stellantis regarding traffic flowing to and from a nearby warehouse, which expanded in concert with the Jeep plant.

The other side: "I have no idea why they think that would possibly be something that we do," corporation counsel Conrad Mallett, who oversees the city's law department, tells Axios.

The city has supplied the company with all records in its possession related to its FOIA request, according to Mallett and city court filings.

The intrigue: A city engineer wrote a letter in January 2022 informing Stellantis that it needs to secure approvals from business owners that would be affected by any modifications to local roads accommodating increased truck traffic.

Without the company's approval, the city reconstructed Terminal Street in front of Grosse Pointe Moving & Storage's location and reduced its available street parking.

"There are no documents that were produced to demonstrate how the city of Detroit got from a No to a Yes on accommodating Stellantis," a lawyer for the moving company wrote in a brief filed Tuesday.

Of note: Stellantis declined to comment on the case Thursday when reached by Axios.