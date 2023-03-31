41 mins ago - News

FOIA Friday: City misses deadline for EV records

Joe Guillen
Illustration of a manila folder opening like a door.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The city's EV infrastructure plans remain a mystery six weeks after we started asking questions about them.

Flashback: We filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Feb. 15 for documents identifying potential locations for an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Why it matters: The city claims the infrastructure is crucial to its desired place as an automotive and mobility leader.

  • More public chargers are needed if Detroit is to be at the revolution's forefront.

The latest: The city ignored a March 9 deadline to tell us whether our FOIA request would be granted or denied.

  • The law department says it is reviewing documents related to the request.

Between the lines: We filed a similar public records request with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

