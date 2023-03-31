41 mins ago - News
FOIA Friday: City misses deadline for EV records
The city's EV infrastructure plans remain a mystery six weeks after we started asking questions about them.
Flashback: We filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Feb. 15 for documents identifying potential locations for an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Why it matters: The city claims the infrastructure is crucial to its desired place as an automotive and mobility leader.
- More public chargers are needed if Detroit is to be at the revolution's forefront.
The latest: The city ignored a March 9 deadline to tell us whether our FOIA request would be granted or denied.
- The law department says it is reviewing documents related to the request.
Between the lines: We filed a similar public records request with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
- MEDC denied our request because it had no records about potential EV infrastructure locations in Detroit.
