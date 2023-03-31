The city's EV infrastructure plans remain a mystery six weeks after we started asking questions about them.

Flashback: We filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Feb. 15 for documents identifying potential locations for an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Why it matters: The city claims the infrastructure is crucial to its desired place as an automotive and mobility leader.

More public chargers are needed if Detroit is to be at the revolution's forefront.

The latest: The city ignored a March 9 deadline to tell us whether our FOIA request would be granted or denied.

The law department says it is reviewing documents related to the request.

Between the lines: We filed a similar public records request with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.