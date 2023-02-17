FOIA Friday: City tight-lipped about EV charger access
Detroit is supposedly working on new EV charging infrastructure — but city officials won't talk about it publicly.
- So we filed a Freedom of Information Act request to hopefully learn more.
Why it matters: More public chargers are needed if Detroit is to take its desired place at the EV revolution's forefront, especially in nonwealthy neighborhoods.
- Range anxiety — real or perceived — is an ongoing obstacle to adoption.
State of play: The city is evaluating the best locations for a new charging system.
- Officials involved in the project aren't ready to talk to the media, a city spokesperson told us via text.
Quick take: With billions of taxpayer dollars going toward EV projects — including $1 billion in incentives for a new Ford plant in Marshall and $2.5 billion in competitive grants for cities — the public deserves to know how the money is being spent.
What's next: We're awaiting a response to our request for city documents identifying potential locations for EV charging infrastructure.
