FOIA Friday: City tight-lipped about EV charger access

Detroit is supposedly working on new EV charging infrastructure — but city officials won't talk about it publicly.

So we filed a Freedom of Information Act request to hopefully learn more.

Why it matters: More public chargers are needed if Detroit is to take its desired place at the EV revolution's forefront, especially in nonwealthy neighborhoods.

Range anxiety — real or perceived — is an ongoing obstacle to adoption.

State of play: The city is evaluating the best locations for a new charging system.

Officials involved in the project aren't ready to talk to the media, a city spokesperson told us via text.

Quick take: With billions of taxpayer dollars going toward EV projects — including $1 billion in incentives for a new Ford plant in Marshall and $2.5 billion in competitive grants for cities — the public deserves to know how the money is being spent.

What's next: We're awaiting a response to our request for city documents identifying potential locations for EV charging infrastructure.