Ford's $3.5B Michigan factory will build batteries using Chinese tech

Ford Motor is investing $3.5 billion in a Michigan factory that will make electric vehicle batteries using technology licensed from a major Chinese supplier.

Why it matters: The plant, which is expected to create 2,500 high-paying jobs, is part of a burgeoning U.S. supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs) — but it comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

Details: The plant in Marshall, a rural town about 100 miles west of Detroit, will make battery cells using technology from Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the world’s largest producer of EV batteries.

The so-called LFP batteries (for lithium, iron and phosphate) are less expensive because they don't include expensive minerals like cobalt and nickel. That will help bring down the cost of electric cars.

LFP batteries are also more durable, but they provide a shorter driving range, creating a tradeoff for consumers.

The intrigue: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, last month withdrew his state's bid for Ford’s venture with CATL, describing the planned project as a "Trojan horse" for the Communist Party of China.