Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It takes Metro Detroiters an average of 6.7 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.

That accounts for saving 5% of our area's median household income every month.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In our region, the average monthly payment burden for new homeowners who paid 10% down is 28.5% of income, per Zillow.

That's up from 10% in 2012 and 23% in 2004. We've now surpassed the peak from before the Great Recession hit.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 years to 36 from 2021 to 2022.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

And many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

The intrigue: Nearly 42% of metro Detroit home sales were made in cash in April, as the share of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, new Redfin data shows.