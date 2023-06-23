Detroit Pistons draft Ausar Thompson

Welcome to Detroit, Ausar Thompson.

Driving the news: The Pistons selected Thompson — a 6'6" playmaker — with the fifth pick in yesterday's NBA Draft.

Thompson's twin brother, Amen, was drafted one pick earlier at No. 4.

State of play: Thompson, 20, joins a Pistons franchise desperate to start winning after a prolonged rebuilding phase and four straight losing seasons.

The intrigue: Thompson is an explosive athlete and a skilled passer, with the potential to be an elite defender.

Shooting is a weakness.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Drafting another guard seems pointless, but the talent Ausar has is too much to pass up. It'll be interesting to see what the starting lineup looks like — whether Thompson is a day-one starter will be an open question.