Detroit Pistons draft Ausar Thompson
Welcome to Detroit, Ausar Thompson.
Driving the news: The Pistons selected Thompson — a 6'6" playmaker — with the fifth pick in yesterday's NBA Draft.
- Thompson's twin brother, Amen, was drafted one pick earlier at No. 4.
State of play: Thompson, 20, joins a Pistons franchise desperate to start winning after a prolonged rebuilding phase and four straight losing seasons.
The intrigue: Thompson is an explosive athlete and a skilled passer, with the potential to be an elite defender.
- Shooting is a weakness.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Drafting another guard seems pointless, but the talent Ausar has is too much to pass up. It'll be interesting to see what the starting lineup looks like — whether Thompson is a day-one starter will be an open question.
