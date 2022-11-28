Rebuild continues for Pistons despite early optimism

Cade Cunningham and Dwane Casey converse on the sideline. Photo: Brian Sevald/NBAE, via Getty Images

Injuries plaguing the Pistons have already dimmed hopes on what looks like yet another rebuilding season.

Why it matters: There was a ton of optimism following last season's late hot streak and the selection of rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the draft.

Head coach Dwane Casey said Detroit would compete this season, raising expectations that the team could find itself fighting for a chance at the playoffs.

What happened: After a thrilling opening night win, losses began to mount as the team lost its shooting touch and struggled on defense.

Then the injuries started to accumulate — none more damaging or concerning than Cade Cunningham's left shin injury, which might need surgery.

As of yesterday, the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA (5-16).

Between the lines: A slow start was expected because of a tough early schedule, but the 'Stones have remained ice cold outside of recent back-to-back road wins against the Nuggets and Jazz.

The futures of third-year players Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart — once considered franchise building blocks — are now more uncertain.

Hayes remains inconsistent and Bey's shooting (29% from three-point range) has fallen off.

What we're watching: This nightmarish season could turn into a dream if the Ping-Pong balls fall in Detroit's favor again.