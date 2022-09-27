"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons

With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice.

Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.

What they're saying: Players and coaches held off on any bold predictions about making the playoffs this year.

This is the organization's most talented roster since its rebuild began — with second-year point guard Cade Cunningham at the forefront — and the team's budding chemistry is apparent.

"I think the sky's the limit for us," sharpshooter Saddiq Bey says.

The intrigue: The Pistons' young core is wholeheartedly embracing the city. Rookie guard Jaden Ivey — whose grandfather was born in Detroit and attended Detroit Country Day School — told reporters he wants to be a Piston for life.

Cunningham, who made waves after debuting his first song in the off season, tells Axios that he's not a rapper, but is a fan of the music coming out of Detroit.

"I love Detroit music. I can’t even say it’s slept on, I think it’s one of the best cities in the country as far as music," Cunningham said. "A lot of musicians show love to the team and it means a lot."

Details: Jalen Rose gave the team a tour of the city last week, making stops at the Motown Museum, downtown's Joe Louis fist monument and the historic St. Cecilia's gym.

Second-year wing Hamidou Diallo told reporters yesterday that the Pistons want to give Detroiters a team they can relate to.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I've been slower than most to crown general manager Troy Weaver — mostly because of the Killian Hayes pick — but I love the rookies he's drafted and can't wait to see how Cade develops as a leader this season

I still don't see Detroit making the playoffs until next season, though.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Cunningham says he's not a rapper, but he shouldn't stop trying if you ask me.