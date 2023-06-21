Share on email (opens in new window)

Amen Thompson, left, and Ausar Thompson at the Empire State Building yesterday. Tomorrow's NBA Draft is at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The pressure is on Detroit to find a quick-impact prospect in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Why it matters: Fans expect the Pistons to start winning after a lengthy rebuilding phase.

The franchise is coming off its fourth straight losing season and hasn't won a playoff game since 2008.

State of play: General manager Troy Weaver will have to work some magic with the No. 5 pick.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson — top prospects seen as franchise-changing stars — will be off the board by the time Detroit's on the clock.

What they're saying: ​​Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who played in the Overtime Elite pro league, are both top-10 projected picks with explosive athleticism, 6'6" frames and promising playmaking skills, draft analysts say.

Shooting is a weakness for both, especially Amen.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The Pistons don't need another capable defender who can't shoot. (Hello, Killian Hayes.)