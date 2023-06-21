12 hours ago - Sports
Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 1
The pressure is on Detroit to find a quick-impact prospect in Thursday's NBA Draft.
Why it matters: Fans expect the Pistons to start winning after a lengthy rebuilding phase.
- The franchise is coming off its fourth straight losing season and hasn't won a playoff game since 2008.
State of play: General manager Troy Weaver will have to work some magic with the No. 5 pick.
- Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson — top prospects seen as franchise-changing stars — will be off the board by the time Detroit's on the clock.
What they're saying: Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who played in the Overtime Elite pro league, are both top-10 projected picks with explosive athleticism, 6'6" frames and promising playmaking skills, draft analysts say.
- Shooting is a weakness for both, especially Amen.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The Pistons don't need another capable defender who can't shoot. (Hello, Killian Hayes.)
- I'd rather trade down than draft one of the Thompsons.
