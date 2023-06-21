12 hours ago - Sports

Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 1

Joe Guillen
Amen and Ausar Thompson visit the Empire State Building on June 20, 2023.

Amen Thompson, left, and Ausar Thompson at the Empire State Building yesterday. Tomorrow's NBA Draft is at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The pressure is on Detroit to find a quick-impact prospect in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Why it matters: Fans expect the Pistons to start winning after a lengthy rebuilding phase.

State of play: General manager Troy Weaver will have to work some magic with the No. 5 pick.

What they're saying: ​​Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who played in the Overtime Elite pro league, are both top-10 projected picks with explosive athleticism, 6'6" frames and promising playmaking skills, draft analysts say.

  • Shooting is a weakness for both, especially Amen.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The Pistons don't need another capable defender who can't shoot. (Hello, Killian Hayes.)

  • I'd rather trade down than draft one of the Thompsons.
