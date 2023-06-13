Detroit's suburbs are getting pricier

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

In 2020, buyers flocked to the suburbs in search of cheaper housing. Since then, prices have gone up.

Why it matters: Inventory and affordability issues are making the suburbs more expensive.

Prices have fallen in some of Detroit's more expensive neighborhoods since April 2022, while suburban costs have escalated.

By the numbers: Typical home prices dropped 4.1% — from $207,300 to $198,800 — in the area of Midtown and the North End.

But prices increased 4.7% — from $139,100 to $145,700 — in Warren.

And in Northville, they increased 4% — from $428,400 to $445,400.

The big picture: With high mortgage rates and low inventory across the board, buyers are settling down wherever they can find a house within their budget — or sitting on the sidelines, Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari tells Axios.

