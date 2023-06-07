It's cheaper to buy than rent in Detroit right now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

House hunters are confronting an odd reality these days — it's far cheaper to buy a home than rent one in Metro Detroit.

Why it matters: The conditions reflect rising rent costs and stagnant property values relative to other parts of the country.

But while buying a home may be cheaper here, it's not necessarily easier. Mortgage applications are frequently denied in Detroit, particularly for people of color, and many residents struggle to afford a down payment.

Driving the news: The typical Metro Detroit home is 24% less expensive to buy than it is to rent, according to a recent Redfin analysis.

That's the highest discount for buying among the 50 most populous metro areas included in the study.

Homebuyers are paying an estimated monthly mortgage of $1,296 compared with $1,697 for renters.

The big picture: Renting is cheaper in the vast majority of the country's largest 50 metros. Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston are the only cities where the opposite is true.

Nationally, the share of houses that are cheaper to rent is 81%.

In Metro Detroit, that figure is just 20%.

What they're saying: Detroit's relatively low cost of homeownership is a relic of its 20th-century industrial boom, Wayne State urban studies and planning professor Jeff Horner tells Axios.

The auto industry's prosperity sparked an explosion of single-family home construction, but apartments weren't built at the same rate.

"Detroit has a real surplus of single-family homes," Horner says. "When you have a lot of something, it's going to be cheaper. Basic economics."

🥊 Reality check: Like cities across the country, Detroit has an affordable housing problem.

🔭 Zoom in: Rent costs vary widely by neighborhood. Rapidly rising rents are more concentrated around downtown while it's more gradual in Fitzgerald, Bagley and East English Village.

CeCe Thomas, a leasing agent at Prep Realty, gave us some examples of two-bedroom rentals she's showed recently, including:

$1,650 per month within walking distance of Belle Isle.

$1,900 for two bedrooms on Trumbull in Woodbridge.

$2,250 for a Harbortown high-rise condo with a view near the river.

The bottom line: "Detroit is a quilt," Thomas tells Axios. "It really is a neighborhood by neighborhood conversation."