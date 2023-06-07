1 hour ago - Real Estate

It's cheaper to buy than rent in Detroit right now

Joe Guillen
Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

House hunters are confronting an odd reality these days — it's far cheaper to buy a home than rent one in Metro Detroit.

Why it matters: The conditions reflect rising rent costs and stagnant property values relative to other parts of the country.

Driving the news: The typical Metro Detroit home is 24% less expensive to buy than it is to rent, according to a recent Redfin analysis.

  • That's the highest discount for buying among the 50 most populous metro areas included in the study.
  • Homebuyers are paying an estimated monthly mortgage of $1,296 compared with $1,697 for renters.

The big picture: Renting is cheaper in the vast majority of the country's largest 50 metros. Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston are the only cities where the opposite is true.

  • Nationally, the share of houses that are cheaper to rent is 81%.
  • In Metro Detroit, that figure is just 20%.

What they're saying: Detroit's relatively low cost of homeownership is a relic of its 20th-century industrial boom, Wayne State urban studies and planning professor Jeff Horner tells Axios.

  • The auto industry's prosperity sparked an explosion of single-family home construction, but apartments weren't built at the same rate.
  • "Detroit has a real surplus of single-family homes," Horner says. "When you have a lot of something, it's going to be cheaper. Basic economics."

🥊 Reality check: Like cities across the country, Detroit has an affordable housing problem.

🔭 Zoom in: Rent costs vary widely by neighborhood. Rapidly rising rents are more concentrated around downtown while it's more gradual in Fitzgerald, Bagley and East English Village.

CeCe Thomas, a leasing agent at Prep Realty, gave us some examples of two-bedroom rentals she's showed recently, including:

  • $1,650 per month within walking distance of Belle Isle.
  • $1,900 for two bedrooms on Trumbull in Woodbridge.
  • $2,250 for a Harbortown high-rise condo with a view near the river.

The bottom line: "Detroit is a quilt," Thomas tells Axios. "It really is a neighborhood by neighborhood conversation."

