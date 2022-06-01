Evicted tenants protest for housing inside City Hall

Tenants and housing advocates brought their protest inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center Tuesday to demand the City of Detroit help find permanent housing options for evicted renters currently living in hotel rooms.

Why it matters: Facing a June 1 deadline, most tenants using the city's "hoteling" program have been able to extend through the end of the month, but some weren’t notified that aid would continue until June 30.

Advocates with Detroit Eviction Defense fear many tenants, unaware of the extension, are now facing the prospect of living at a shelter or on the street.

The Treasury Department requires part of the state's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program to be used by June 30, the Free Press reports.

What they're saying: "People are still in hotel rooms that are being paid for through the COVID relief money … when that runs out, where will they go?" Joe McGuire, an attorney and member of the housing justice group, tells Axios.

By the numbers: Between 100 and 200 individuals are living in metro Detroit hotels using CERA, according to the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department.

The program was meant to be temporary so that people can secure housing. But tenants at Tuesday's protest said there aren't enough affordable units.

The bottom line: Individuals using the city hoteling program have until the end of the month to find new housing.