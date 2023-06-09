FOIA Friday: Monitoring Michigan politicians' money ties

The clock is ticking on a deadline for state lawmakers to set up new requirements that they disclose sources of income, gifts and other financial information.

Why it matters: The financial disclosures are a step toward improving Michigan's dismal government transparency reputation, which largely stems from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that does not apply to the governor or legislature.

Michigan is one of two states — the other being Idaho — that does not require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports.

Catch up quick: Voters passed Proposal 1 last November, a constitutional amendment to increase financial transparency and change Michigan's term limits.

The proposal requires new legislation by the end of the year for how the requirements will be implemented.

Zoom out: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' financial disclosures came under scrutiny recently after he reportedly accepted lavish trips from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow without self-reporting them as required.

Thomas just received an extension to file his annual disclosures.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson just submitted a budget request that includes at least $1.6 million for staffing and technology upgrades at the state Bureau of Elections to receive and monitor the financial disclosures once they start coming in, a spokesperson tells Axios.

The Department of State is working with lawmakers on the implementation legislation but there isn't a timeline yet, the spokesperson says.

What they're saying: Lawmakers could introduce the plan after their summer break, Josh Pugh, a spokesperson for a since-dissolved pro-Prop 1 ballot committee, tells Axios.

"When they come back, I think this will be at the top of the list or close to it," he says.

The intrigue: Any state resident can sue the legislature and governor to enforce the financial disclosure requirements if legislation isn't enacted by the end of the year.