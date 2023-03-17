FOIA Friday: Sunshine Week spotlights Michigan's darkness

It's Sunshine Week — the perfect time to assess Michigan's Freedom of Information Act and efforts to make it more transparent.

The week, a national tradition since 2005, is for public records advocacy and government secrecy exposition.

Why it matters: Michigan and Massachusetts are the only two states that fully exempt the governor and state lawmakers from FOIA requests, Bridge Michigan reports.

That means elected state leaders can conduct much of their business while keeping taxpayers and reporters unable to fully understand their inner workings.

Between the lines: The state exemptions are just one flaw of Michigan's FOIA.

The law also permits high fees and long wait times, which can prevent public disclosure of government documents.

What's next: FOIA reform legislation that would close loopholes will be passed in a matter of months, Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat from Southfield, told Bridge.