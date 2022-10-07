FOIA Friday: Waiting for financial disclosure records

Mayor Mike Duggan is a prominent supporter of Prop. 1, a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.

Yes, but: Detroit already has financial disclosure requirements — it's just difficult to access the information.

The city took more than three months — well beyond the legal 15-day window — to answer our June public records request for disclosure statements submitted by Duggan and other high-ranking city employees this year and last.

In fact, the city did not provide substantive answers to our inquiries until we asked questions on Wednesday for this article.

What they're saying: The delay is because of a mistake pulling the records, Duggan spokesperson John Roach told us yesterday.

"The documents initially pulled were disclosure forms that were … not responsive to your FOIA, so the process had to start again," Roach wrote in an email.

Why it matters: Duggan set Detroit's financial disclosure rules in a 2015 executive order in an effort to promote transparency.

But there can be no transparency if the city doesn't turn over the financial disclosure records under FOIA.

Michigan and Idaho are the only two states that don't require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports.

Such information is essential to ferreting out conflicts of interest.

Details: If approved, Prop. 1 would require annual financial disclosure forms from all state legislators.

It would also reduce the total time a politician can serve in the legislature from 14 to 12 years and allow lawmakers the option of serving their terms in any combination of the state House or Senate.

Representatives now have a six-year term limit.

What's next: The city will provide Axios with the requested financial disclosure forms "in the next day or so," Roach wrote yesterday.