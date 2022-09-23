FOIA Friday: Getting priced out of public records

Our quest for public records shedding light on Olympia Development's mysterious parking tickets hit another roadblock.

Faced with a $4,856 bill, we're forced to close this request for now.

Why it matters: Obtaining public records can be costly — as we've documented in our weekly spotlight.

News organizations and citizens have limited resources and sometimes cannot afford records without knowing if the disclosed information is worth it.

What happened: After Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer wrote about Olympia's tickets, we filed a Freedom of Information Act request on May 13 for six weeks' worth of emails including keywords such as "parking" and "Olympia" for four city officials.

The city said it would take a whopping $17,664 and two years to get the records.

The latest: We narrowed the request by trimming the list of officials whose emails we wanted to three and asking for fewer keyword searches.

The fee dropped by nearly $13,000 and our estimated wait-time was reduced to 10 months.

The bottom line: But without knowing whether the emails would help answer questions about Olympia's authority to write the tickets, we can't justify paying so much while waiting nearly a year.