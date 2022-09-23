FOIA Friday: Getting priced out of public records
Our quest for public records shedding light on Olympia Development's mysterious parking tickets hit another roadblock.
- Faced with a $4,856 bill, we're forced to close this request for now.
Why it matters: Obtaining public records can be costly — as we've documented in our weekly spotlight.
- News organizations and citizens have limited resources and sometimes cannot afford records without knowing if the disclosed information is worth it.
What happened: After Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer wrote about Olympia's tickets, we filed a Freedom of Information Act request on May 13 for six weeks' worth of emails including keywords such as "parking" and "Olympia" for four city officials.
- The city said it would take a whopping $17,664 and two years to get the records.
The latest: We narrowed the request by trimming the list of officials whose emails we wanted to three and asking for fewer keyword searches.
- The fee dropped by nearly $13,000 and our estimated wait-time was reduced to 10 months.
The bottom line: But without knowing whether the emails would help answer questions about Olympia's authority to write the tickets, we can't justify paying so much while waiting nearly a year.
- We may file another FOIA request on this topic in the future.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.