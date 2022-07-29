College administrators travel records come with cost

Western Michigan University is requesting $860.73 for travel and expense records of top administrators.

Why it matters: Michigan colleges routinely fight to keep expense records, presidential searches or coach hirings a secret, the Free Press' M.L. Elrick writes.

What's happening: WMU granted Axios' request for the records of president Edward Montgomery and marketing vice president Tony Proudfoot, but not without a steep fee.

While the university has tasked two executive assistants with procuring the president's records, it argues Proudfoot must obtain his own records, considerably increasing the price.

Proudfoot makes $177.84 an hour, which means two hours of his work costs $355.68 — nearly what the two employees tasked with furnishing Montgomery's records make combined.

What they're saying: When asked why it's necessary that Proudfoot — one of the subjects of the request — be involved in obtaining the records, a university spokesperson said "he's in the best position to verify the records since the beginning of his employment."

WMU has also prompted Axios to commence an action in the Michigan Court of Claims to request a fee reduction if they are believed to be higher than those permitted by state law or its FOIA Policy.

Commencing that action would need to come in the next 45 days.

What's next: Axios has filed a public interest fee waiver, arguing that the information would contribute to the public's understanding of the operations and activities at the public institution.