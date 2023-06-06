Three Detroit chefs lost out on the title of best chef in the Great Lakes region to Chicago restaurant Kasama at Monday night's James Beard Foundation awards, also in Chicago.

They're essentially the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

Details: The local chefs up for the award were Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard and Sarah Welch of Marrow.

Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie won top pastry chef last year.

Plus: Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson did not secure the national outstanding chef award, and Spencer in Ann Arbor lost out on outstanding wine and other beverages program.

Of note: The Free Press cleaned up over the weekend. Its documentary "Coldwater Kitchen" about a correctional facility program in Coldwater, and restaurant critic Lyndsay Green, each took home James Beard media awards.