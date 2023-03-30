Three Detroit chefs earn James Beard nominations

A chef at Marrow is nominated for a James Beard award. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Three Detroit chefs are finalist nominees in this year's James Beard awards — a big deal in the restaurant industry.

Driving the news: Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard and Sarah Welch of Marrow are up for best chef in the Great Lakes region.

Their two competitors in the category are both from Chicago.

Plus: Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson is a finalist for the national outstanding chef award, and Spencer in Ann Arbor is up for outstanding wine and other beverages program.

What they're saying: “It’s great to see Detroit get recognition. We are finally seeing Detroit being seen as a culinary destination, and that is amazing," Anani told BridgeDetroit.

What's next: The winners will be announced June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.