You'll see a baker's dozen of recognizable local names on the list of semifinalists for this year's James Beard Awards — the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

Driving the news: Sandy Levine of Freya and Chartreuse in Detroit and The Oakland in Ferndale got a nod for Outstanding Restaurateur, while Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson made the cut for Outstanding Chef.

The 11 other Michigan chefs and businesses named semifinalists yesterday are:

🔪 Emerging Chef: Amado Lopez, Casa Amado Taqueria in Berkley.

🍰 Outstanding Bakery: Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit.

🍷 Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages: Spencer in Ann Arbor.

🌊 Best Chef, Great Lakes region: Six semifinalists in this category are from Detroit:

What's next: James Beard announces finalists March 29 and then winners June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.