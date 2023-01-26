Michigan's 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
You'll see a baker's dozen of recognizable local names on the list of semifinalists for this year's James Beard Awards — the Oscars of the restaurant industry.
Driving the news: Sandy Levine of Freya and Chartreuse in Detroit and The Oakland in Ferndale got a nod for Outstanding Restaurateur, while Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson made the cut for Outstanding Chef.
The 11 other Michigan chefs and businesses named semifinalists yesterday are:
🔪 Emerging Chef: Amado Lopez, Casa Amado Taqueria in Berkley.
🍰 Outstanding Bakery: Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit.
🍷 Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages: Spencer in Ann Arbor.
🌊 Best Chef, Great Lakes region: Six semifinalists in this category are from Detroit:
- Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah, Norberto Garita of El Barzon, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard, Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare, Michael Ransom of Ima Izakaya and Sarah Welch of Marrow.
- Abra Berens of Granor Farm in Three Oaks and Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor were also named.
What's next: James Beard announces finalists March 29 and then winners June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.