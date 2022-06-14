22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Detroit's Warda Bouguettaya wins prestigious James Beard Award

Everett Cook
Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie with her James Beard Award last night in Chicago. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
The country's top pastry chef is based in Midtown.

Driving the news: Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie won the prestigious James Beard Award last night for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

  • It's her first-ever nomination for the pastry world's top award.

What she's saying: "Detroit has been my home from day one and so it is an honor for me to bring this back," Bouguettaya, an Algerian immigrant who moved to Michigan in 2004, tells Axios Chicago's Monica Eng.

  • "Detroit deserves to have more nominations and coverage because it is the best city."
