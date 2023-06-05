Pocket guide to North Cass Corridor

🤙🏽 Hi, it's Sam! Check out this cool map of the northern end of Cass Corridor that I picked up this weekend at The Block.

Why it matters: The map is a way to share your favorite bar, shop or restaurant around the budding neighborhood.

It includes a full food and retail list with some of my favorite local spots, like Bronx Bar, Castalia Sfumato and Detroit Clothing Circle.

You can find it in area coffee shops and stores.

Details: The map is designed by illustrator Courtney Jentzen of Swiss Cottage Designs and was commissioned by nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. and local shop City Bird Detroit.