2 hours ago - Things to Do

Pocket guide to North Cass Corridor

Samuel Robinson
Northern Cass Corridor map by Swiss Cottage Designs. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

North Cass Corridor map by Swiss Cottage Designs. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

🤙🏽 Hi, it's Sam! Check out this cool map of the northern end of Cass Corridor that I picked up this weekend at The Block.

Why it matters: The map is a way to share your favorite bar, shop or restaurant around the budding neighborhood.

Details: The map is designed by illustrator Courtney Jentzen of Swiss Cottage Designs and was commissioned by nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. and local shop City Bird Detroit.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more