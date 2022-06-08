13 hours ago - Food and Drink

Bronx Bar's hardy chicken sandwich

Samuel Robinson
Chicken/bacon/swiss sandwich from Bronx Bar in Midtown.
Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋 Hey, Sam here. Did you know that Bronx Bar has one of the best chicken sandwiches in Midtown?

Driving the news: The sandwich I ordered Tuesday features a fried chicken filet topped with melted swiss cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard — yum.

  • Bronx Bar's bread used to come from Traffic Jam and Snug, but it now uses an alternative ciabatta style bread after Traffic Jam was destroyed by a fire last month, a bartender told me.

Bottom line: The sandwich is $14 — do people consider this expensive for a bar sandwich? They could sell this for $3 more and it'd be worth the price.

  • Shoutout to the Freep's Pistons beat writer, Omari Sankofa II, who facilitated my discovery. "Bronx doesn't get enough credit at all," Sankofa tells me.
