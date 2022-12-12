1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Fragrance meets flavor at Sfumato

Samuel Robinson
Sfumato transforms into Castalia at 5pm

Sfumato transforms into Castalia at 5pm. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏽 Sam here. Walk down the flight of steps of an old Victorian in Midtown and be greeted by a thick waft of pleasant smells.

  • Depending on when you're there, you're either entering a fragrance store by day (Sfumato) or a cocktail bar at night (Castalia).

The intrigue: I stopped inside the intimate space for the first time last week while walking up Second Avenue and am now excited to return with friends.

  • Sfumato sells items like its natural fragrance line, essential oils and books, as well as to-go cocktails like its Cocao Manhattan, which includes rye whiskey, cacao liquor, sweet vermouth and spiced liqueur.
  • Castalia bartenders use in-house tinctures to create alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails based on their signature fragrances, creating a unique experience.

What's more: Owner Kevin Peterson, a "scent scientist," uses his expertise to create custom unisex perfumes and colognes.

If you go: Sfumato is open from 12pm-5pm. The space transforms into Castilla from 5pm-11pm.

  • 3980 Second Ave.
