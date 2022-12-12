Fragrance meets flavor at Sfumato

👋🏽 Sam here. Walk down the flight of steps of an old Victorian in Midtown and be greeted by a thick waft of pleasant smells.

Depending on when you're there, you're either entering a fragrance store by day (Sfumato) or a cocktail bar at night (Castalia).

The intrigue: I stopped inside the intimate space for the first time last week while walking up Second Avenue and am now excited to return with friends.

Sfumato sells items like its natural fragrance line, essential oils and books, as well as to-go cocktails like its Cocao Manhattan, which includes rye whiskey, cacao liquor, sweet vermouth and spiced liqueur.

Castalia bartenders use in-house tinctures to create alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails based on their signature fragrances, creating a unique experience.

What's more: Owner Kevin Peterson, a "scent scientist," uses his expertise to create custom unisex perfumes and colognes.

If you go: Sfumato is open from 12pm-5pm. The space transforms into Castilla from 5pm-11pm.