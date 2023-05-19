FOIA Friday: Boblo building demolition permit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Demolition of the city's historic buildings can court controversy — and tearing down the decaying Boblo Island Dock building is no different.

Why it matters: When the Moroun-owned Ambassador Port Co. initiated the process to tear it down two years ago, the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority objected over concerns that the proper demolition procedures weren't being followed.

The port authority owns the building but ceded control of it to the Morouns under a complicated agreement reached during former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's tenure.

After demolition began last month near the Ambassador Bridge, we filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the city's permit to verify who is in charge of following the proper demolition procedures.

Catch up quick: Renowned architect Albert Kahn designed the warehouse that opened in 1926 to store maritime cargo.

Its name stems from large ads painted on the building for the Boblo amusement park ferry service that was discontinued in the 1990s.

The port raised concerns about the demolition plan in 2021 because it didn't want to get stuck with the bill — $3 million, per WDET.

State of play: Unlike its sluggish responses to our requests in the past, the city promptly provided a copy of the demolition permit for free.

The permit expired on April 30. But a spokesperson for the mayor's office said it was extended six months after a recent inspection.

What they're saying: The port authority no longer objects to the demolition, executive director Mark Schrupp tells Axios.