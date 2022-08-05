2 hours ago - Things to Do
🛳️ New Boblo Boat documentary out next month
A new documentary traces an effort to save a Boblo Boat, one of the steamships that used to bring Detroiters to the famed Boblo Island amusement park.
Driving the news: Narrated by singer Martha Reeves, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" opens Sept. 15 with showings in several Emagine Theatres and the Mariner Theater in Marine City.
Flashback: Tons of locals still have memories of the park. It was open for more than 85 years until it shut down in 1993.
- The ferry ride there and back on the Columbia or Ste. Claire was a highlight: "After coming aboard, visitors could look down from the main deck into the engine room, where powerful shafts and cams slowly warmed up. With a blast of the big steam whistle, lines were cast off, and the 20-mile voyage began …" the Detroit Historical Society's account reads.
