A new documentary traces an effort to save a Boblo Boat, one of the steamships that used to bring Detroiters to the famed Boblo Island amusement park.

Driving the news: Narrated by singer Martha Reeves, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" opens Sept. 15 with showings in several Emagine Theatres and the Mariner Theater in Marine City.

Flashback: Tons of locals still have memories of the park. It was open for more than 85 years until it shut down in 1993.