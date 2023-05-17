Pistons miss out on Wembanyama in draft disaster

Victor Wembanyama reacts during an April 8 game between his Metropolitans 92 team and Strasbourg. Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Detroit's lottery ticket was a loser.

Driving the news: Despite posting the league's worst record last season, the Pistons failed to land the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft after last night's NBA Draft Lottery.

In fact, the worst-case scenario unfolded: Detroit ended up with the No. 5 pick.

It was the lowest possible pick for the 17-win Pistons.

Why it matters: The Pistons missed a once-in-a-generation chance to put its rebuild into overdrive by drafting 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama, considered the best prospect since LeBron James.

In France, Wembanyama's games and practices are packed with NBA executives, while corporations incessantly pitch endorsement deals, ESPN reports. His arrival would've given Detroit a newfound international profile.

Falling to the fifth slot puts more pressure on general manager Troy Weaver to find a potential star among the remaining prospects.

What they're saying: Weaver told reporters after the lottery that he's not disappointed because Detroit can still add a talented young player. He also kept the door open to possibly trading the pick.

"It doesn't matter where you land, you gotta hit the ball where you bat in the order," he said. "We never viewed it as one or bust."

State of play: Detroit had a 14% chance to win the lottery — the same odds as Houston and the team that got the top pick, the San Antonio Spurs.

How the lottery works: All 14 teams that missed the playoffs are eligible.

Using pingpong balls that are weighed and certified before the drawing, a lottery machine carries out the selection process in a separate room before the ESPN broadcast.

Various team representatives, league officials, select media members and the Ernst & Young accounting firm are present to witness the drawing.

What happened: Picking ahead of Detroit will be Houston at No. 4, Portland with the third pick, Charlotte at No. 2 and then the Spurs.

What's next: The draft is June 22.