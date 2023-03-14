Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is considering a run for governor, Politico reports.

The intrigue: As Democrats cleared a path for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin to launch a run for the open U.S. Senate seat left by Debbie Stabenow, Gilchrist, 40, said last month he still had work to do in the battleground state.

Gilchrist's name has also been floated to replace Mike Duggan as Detroit's mayor — but he isn't interested, Politico reported in another article.

State of play: While neither Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson nor U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell have taken themselves out of the running, Stabenow told Politico she's urged ambitious Democrats looking to replace her toward other statewide offices.