1 hour ago - Politics

Reports: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist weighing bid for governor

Samuel Robinson
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist inside Cass Tech High School's gymnasium in October 2022 for a Whitmer campaign event.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist inside Cass Tech High School's gymnasium in October 2022 for a Whitmer campaign event. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is considering a run for governor, Politico reports.

The intrigue: As Democrats cleared a path for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin to launch a run for the open U.S. Senate seat left by Debbie Stabenow, Gilchrist, 40, said last month he still had work to do in the battleground state.

State of play: While neither Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson nor U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell have taken themselves out of the running, Stabenow told Politico she's urged ambitious Democrats looking to replace her toward other statewide offices.

  • Actor Hill Harper is also expected to announce a run for the Senate seat, per Politico.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more