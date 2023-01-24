Tax cuts, gun reform and historic spending: State of the State 2023

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her fifth State of the State address Wednesday before a joint session of the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives.

Why it matters: The State of the State is historically when the governor broadly outlines her goals and lays out proposals for the year. Since this is Whitmer's first televised speech since winning her second election and propelling the state's first legislative majority flip in 40 years, political insiders from across the country may also be watching.

The specifics for some initiatives could emerge hours after the speech, while the details of others could take months to learn.

"And that'll tell you a lot about how things are prioritized," Lansing-based Democratic strategist Adrian Hemond tells Axios.

What they're saying: "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom," Whitmer said in a statement.

"(Democrats) are going to propose spending a lot of money," Hemond says.

What we're watching: With the state flush with money, expect the governor to mention historic investments in education and economic development.

Michigan has an unprecedented $9.2 billion surplus as talks of an oncoming "mild" national recession increase. Nearly $6 billion is for one-time spending and $3.4 billion can be used to fund programs and agencies into the future.

Tax relief proposals like broad-based rate cuts or targeted relief for working families could also get a more complete look during the address.

Separately, Whitmer will also call for universal background checks for all firearms sales, safe storage of weapons and an increase in funding for law enforcement, MLive reports.

"It was already a top-of-mind issue for governor and legislative Dems before this week's mass shooting," Hemond says. "A lot of national folks are going to be watching to see what the sound bites are that come out of that."

While she's already shot down a run in 2024, she hasn't completely closed the window on running for president in the future.

How to watch: Local TV stations and a livestream will carry the speech at 7pm.

Worthy of your time: Hey, Lansing nerds — MLive's Jordyn Hermani made this fun SOTS bingo chart.